LaPorte County Historian dies

LAPORTE —Fern Eddy Schultz, the LaPorte County Historian for 29 years, has died.

She was 92.

“She was an institution, if you will, in the best sense of the word for LaPorte County, said Leigh Morris, mayor of LaPorte from 2004 to 2007.

Morris said he worked on many local history projects with Schultz and found her to be meticulous in her research.

He said Schultz was also passionate about sharing her findings.

The lifelong resident here often wrote articles and gave presentations about her research.

“Fern Eddy Schultz was a prototype of what a county historian should be,” Morris said. She retired from that job in December.

Schultz was past president and charter member of the LaPorte County Genealogical Society and past president of the LaPorte County Historical Society.

Regularly, Schultz volunteered four days a week at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum on U.S 35.

Museum Director Keri Teller-Jakubowski said Schultz was always there for people with questions about local history and needing help using the “Fern Eddy Schultz Research Library” at the museum.

The library was named after her in March of 2017.

