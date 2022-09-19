 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaPorte County Historical Society honoring historians of the year

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Historical Society plans to honor LaPorte County's Historians of the Year on Tuesday.

Greg Fruth, Mark Williams and the Peter C. and Charlene J. Kesling Foundation will be honored at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave, Suite 1, in LaPorte.

The LaPorte County Historical Society will recognize Greg Fruth for his many years of teaching local history at LaPorte High School. He lead teams of students as they learned about local history and did projects they shared with the community through public presentations to various organizations.

It also will honor local photographer Mark Williams. He has long volunteered to take photos for groups working to preserve the history of LaPorte County, including the LaPorte County Fair, Pioneerland, Farm Bureau, the Rumely/Allis Chalmers Museum and the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

Finally, the LaPorte County Historical Society will bestow an award on the Peter C. and Charlene J. Kesling Foundation for furnishing funding for the preservation and restoration of historically significant buildings in LaPorte County. It's ensured such notable structures can continue to be appreciated by the public for future generations.

The Historians of the Year event is open to all society members and the general public.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit laportecountyhistory.org.

