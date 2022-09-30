LaPorte County home destroyed by fire

LAPORTE — A home outside the city was destroyed by fire Friday.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called shortly before noon to a structure fire at 302 W. 250 South, just west of U.S. 35.

Shirley Pontius said she and her husband, Barry, were inside their home, not knowing there was a fire until a man began pounding on her front door.

“I came around the corner and saw all of this smoke, and we got out of the house,” she said.

Pontius said her dog also made it out of the single-story residence safely but believed her cat was still inside.

Pontius said she was doing paperwork for her husband’s business, Barry’s Carts, which customizes and restores golf carts, when they were alerted to the fire.

The fire appeared to have started in the attached garage and spread to a pickup truck parked in the driveway of the residence.

Ray Wolff said he was more than a mile from the Pontius' home, heading to the home of his parents, when he first saw smoke.

Wolff said firefighters acted quickly to try and save the home.

“The garage was fully engulfed. The truck in the driveway was fully engulfed, pretty much,” he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but will be investigated by the Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department.