alert urgent

LaPorte County income tax hike takes effect Saturday

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

The local income tax benefiting LaPorte County public safety agencies will increase as of Saturday.

 Provided

LaPorte County's local income tax supporting public safety will rise one-half of one percentage point Saturday in a tax hike approved last spring expected to raise $13 million annually to support county and municipal police and fire departments.

The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers in five Indiana counties of local income tax increases approved this year by their county governments. LaPorte County's public safety tax will rise from 0.95% of taxable income to 1.45%.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The tax increase was approved by a 6-1 vote of the county council in April. It was justified by local officials on the grounds that the county is losing veteran first responders to agencies that can pay more. 

About half of the revenue will go to county government while much of the remaining money will go to the county's major municipalities, LaPorte and Michigan City, officials said at the time.

The other counties increasing taxes include Boone, Johnson, Knox and Monroe County, according to the Department of Revenue.

Current rates for all Indiana counties are available on DOR's website at dor.in.gov in Departmental Notice #1. To view the complete list, click on "Legal Resources," then "Tax Library," followed by "Departmental Notices."

