LaPorte County Master Gardeners hold virtual spring event
The LaPorte County Master Gardeners are celebrating the first day of spring with a two-part virtual event March 20.

The first session features Beth Botts from 10-11 a.m. She'll be talking about "The Edible Garden Month by Month." The program covers everything from seed shopping to harvest and what you need to do to keep your vegetable, herb and fruit garden on track throughout the season.

The second session features Steve Sass and Amanda Smith from 1-2 p.m. Their topic is "Spring Woodland Wildflowers in the Lower Lake Michigan region: History, Folklore and Physiology. 

To register for the virtual event, go to lpmastergardener.com. After registering you'll receive an email with a link to the event. 

