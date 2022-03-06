LaPorte County monitors digging activity

LAPORTE — Two alleged sand mines in LaPorte County could be shut down if their operating permits are found in violation of zoning laws.

The LaPorte County Board of Commissioners voted recently to investigate the operating permits where sand is being dug off Schultz Road, just north of LaPorte, and on 1000 North, in the northeast part of the county.

Nearby citizens allege the mining of sand in LaPorte County is not allowed in residential areas under zoning laws governing unincorporated areas.

Sand mining is the extraction of sand, usually from an open pit. It can also be mined from sand dunes, beaches and even dredged from river and ocean beds. The main reason is to provide sand for concrete. It can also be used as a mixer with salt to prevent ice on roads or to reshape coastlines that have significantly eroded.

However, attorney Andrew Voeltz, representing both landowners, said the operations are not legally sand mines.

Voeltz said there’s no washing or screening of materials that define a sand mine under the law.

He said sand removed from the ground at both sites is placed directly into trucks for hauling.

For six years, Patrick Meany and other residents near Schultz Road have been demanding the operation close to their homes be shut down because of noise and other disruption.

Meany said what supposedly began as a pond for a home the landowner wanted to build has turned into a four acre hole, 20 feet deep.

“Who in LaPorte County is responsible for that. Who oversees that?” he asked.

Randy Veatch, another Schultz Road area resident, applauded the decision to investigate.

“I’d really love for the sand to stop selling and the residential neighborhood I bought a home in return to just that,” he said.

Stephen Nightingale said his farm on 1000 North and the adjacent land where sand removal began in early December are zoned for agriculture.

His neighbor, Linda Jacobs, said dump trucks begin hauling sand away from the property daily, just as the sun is coming up.

Jacobs also said what seems like clouds of dust are stirred up from the digging and drift toward neighboring properties.

“Even in a snow storm, the plumes of silica are blurring the sky,” she said.

LaPorte County Commissioner Joe Haney said the permits were issued by county government’s MS4 Department, which oversees stormwater-related matters.

Haney said any work changing the nature of at least one acre of ground is required to get such a permit because of the potential to disrupt how the surface of the land drains.

LaPorte County Attorney Shaw Friedman said that it appears both five-year permits allowing for “any type of land contouring” are being used to skirt the traditional process of seeking approval from a planning commission or zoning board.

An independent consultant will be hired to determine if both permits are in compliance with local zoning laws and if any rules of the permit or environmental laws have been violated.

Friedman said Commission President Sheila Matias has sole authority to act under laws governing MS4 and will decide if the permits are suspended or revoked.

