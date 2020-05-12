LaPorte County moving forward with courthouse renovations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LaPORTE — The green light is back on for $22 million in upgrades planned for the historic Michigan City courthouse after the project was paused in March due to sudden financial uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.

The LaPorte County Commissioners decided the project is affordable even if revenues take a turn for the worst, voting last week to move forward.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said he believes there is no other choice, because of the money already spent preparing for the construction and need because of the need for the upgrades.

“We’re already into this pretty deep, so I would hate that we just stop completely,” he said.

The project to renovate the 1909 courthouse and double its size could go out for bids within the next 60 days, officials said.

The decision was based on projections from government financial analyst Karl J. Cender, president and CEO of Cender and Company of Merrillville.

Cender estimated revenue collected by county government the next three years could decline anywhere from 5% to 20% depending on the amount of people unable to pay their property taxes and paying less in county income tax.