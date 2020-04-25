LaPorte County pushes vote-by-mail effort

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAPORTE — Applications to vote by mail will be sent to all registered voters in LaPorte County to mitigate the spread of coronavirus by going to the polls.

LaPorte County Clerk Kathy Chroback said it’s going to be a costly and daunting task with the primary less than six weeks away.

In response, the LaPorte County Commissioners were not swayed from going forward.

Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora said there’s no reason to jeopardize the safety of especially the more at-risk older voters and poll workers because voting by mail is already an option.

Fewer polling places because of schools and churches closed because of Indiana's stay-at-home order is another reason to give all voters the option to vote by mail.

Chroback estimated the cost of sending mail-in voting applications to the 71,000 registered voters in the county and processing what could be an avalanche of returned applications and ballots at $260,000.

The higher cost will be from hiring and training more people to execute what’s already a complicated, time consuming job without thousands of more documents to process.

Chroback said just a simple mistake or two can lead to confusion and some ballots getting thrown out.