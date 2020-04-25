LaPorte County pushes vote-by-mail effort

LAPORTE — Applications to vote by mail will be sent to all registered voters in LaPorte County to mitigate the spread of coronavirus by going to the polls.
LaPorte County Clerk Kathy Chroback said it’s going to be a costly and daunting task with the primary less than six weeks away.
In response, the LaPorte County Commissioners were not swayed from going forward.
Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora said there’s no reason to jeopardize the safety of especially the more at-risk older voters and poll workers because voting by mail is already an option.
Fewer polling places because of schools and churches closed because of Indiana's stay-at-home order is another reason to give all voters the option to vote by mail.
Chroback estimated the cost of sending mail-in voting applications to the 71,000 registered voters in the county and processing what could be an avalanche of returned applications and ballots at $260,000.
The higher cost will be from hiring and training more people to execute what’s already a complicated, time consuming job without thousands of more documents to process.
Chroback said just a simple mistake or two can lead to confusion and some ballots getting thrown out.
“It takes a lot of preparation and careful instruction,” she said.
Chroback also said more applications and ballots will have to be ordered and delivered in short order, as the county has just 5,000 in stock.
Kora vowed to give the clerk’s office the extra resources needed to successfully pull it off on a much larger scale.
Voters can still go to the polls or vote early at the LaPorte and Michigan City courthouses, but Kora hopes more people will choose to mail in their ballots.
The Indiana primary has been pushed back to June 2 because of the public health crisis.
Chroback said mail in voting applications must be received by her office no later than May 21.
Presently, she said her office is receiving about 200 mail in voting applications daily from people requesting them.
Chroback said mail in voting applications are available on the LaPorte County government website.
People can also call the LaPorte County Clerk’s office and the LaPorte County Voters Registration office to ask for an application in the mail.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.