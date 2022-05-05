LaPorte County Sheriff race set between first-time campaigners

LAPORTE — The newest sheriff in LaPorte County will have a 100% success rate at running for elected office as two first-timers vie for the seat in November.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ron Heeg and Andy Hynek, supervisor of the midnight patrol division, square off Nov. 8 in the LaPorte County Sheriff race.

Heeg took the Republican nomination by defeating patrolman and school resource officer Andrew Morse.

Hynek defeated LaPorte County Jail Commander Al Ott and James D. Arnold, supervisor of the day patrol division, to get the Democratic party nomination.

Heeg said he was thrilled and humbled at his margin of victory but is not taking anything for granted in his first campaign for elected office.

“I’m very excited to say the least. However, the work starts now. We’re not going to stop,” Heeg said.

Heeg has been with the sheriff’s office since 1997 and second in command under current term-limited Sheriff John Boyd for more than seven years.

Hynek, also waging his first campaign for elected office, said he expected a close outcome to the election.

Ott ran for sheriff eight years ago and has been the LaPorte County Jail Commander since 2018.

Hynek, a former detective and narcotics investigator in his 22 years at the sheriff’s office, said he believed his experience and longtime involvement in the community outside of law enforcement helped put him over the top.

“All too often, folks run for office and we don’t see them engaged with the community in any aspect until it comes time for election,” Hynek said.

Heeg said he plans to stick to his campaign platform that includes reducing crime by extending help to more people suffering from substance abuse and mental illness.

“We’re going to sell ourselves, sell our message. We’re going to continue to keep it a professional, clean campaign,” he said.

Why the delay?

Unlike previous elections, the LaPorte County vote totals were not released until Wednesday. The election board, by a 2-1 vote, broke with tradition by not releasing any early totals until all of the votes had been counted.

Election Board Vice President Nelson Pichardo said the decision was made to avoid what happened in the May primary in 2020, when numbers were released before mistakes in the vote tallying were discovered.

Pichardo said the votes totals were later made accurate and there was no change in the outcome of any races.

However, he said people were angry about vote totals changing in some races, creating mistrust and speculation of possible voter fraud.

He said the process used in the vote counting two years ago led to votes in some machines being counted twice.

Pichardo said corrections were later made in the process, but an electronic poll books used for the first time this year added to the desire to make sure all of the votes were accurately counted before released.

“We believe the public deserves accurate and correct results given at a reasonable time instead of wrong information that’s rushed,” Pichardo said.

Voting against the decision was Heather Stevens, who is also LaPorte County clerk.

She told the LaPorte County commissioners Wednesday she believed candidates and their campaign workers deserved to know early results to see how they’re doing.

Stevens said waiting to find out all at once can bring them even more stress and anxiety.

Pichardo and president of the election board, Chuck Watterson, stood by their decision.

“We understand that early results are fun and help curb a lot of election night anxiety, but we felt this was the right decision for this election,” Pichardo said.

