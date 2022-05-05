LaPorte County Sheriff race set between first-time campaigners

LAPORTE — The newest sheriff in LaPorte County will have a 100% success rate at running for elected office as two first-timers vie for the seat in November.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Ron Heeg and Andy Hynek, supervisor of the midnight patrol division, square off Nov. 8 in the LaPorte County Sheriff race.
Heeg took the Republican nomination by defeating patrolman and school resource officer Andrew Morse.
Hynek defeated LaPorte County Jail Commander Al Ott and James D. Arnold, supervisor of the day patrol division, to get the Democratic party nomination.
Heeg said he was thrilled and humbled at his margin of victory but is not taking anything for granted in his first campaign for elected office.
“I’m very excited to say the least. However, the work starts now. We’re not going to stop,” Heeg said.
Heeg has been with the sheriff’s office since 1997 and second in command under current term-limited Sheriff John Boyd for more than seven years.
People are also reading…
Hynek, also waging his first campaign for elected office, said he expected a close outcome to the election.
Ott ran for sheriff eight years ago and has been the LaPorte County Jail Commander since 2018.
Hynek, a former detective and narcotics investigator in his 22 years at the sheriff’s office, said he believed his experience and longtime involvement in the community outside of law enforcement helped put him over the top.
“All too often, folks run for office and we don’t see them engaged with the community in any aspect until it comes time for election,” Hynek said.
Heeg said he plans to stick to his campaign platform that includes reducing crime by extending help to more people suffering from substance abuse and mental illness.
“We’re going to sell ourselves, sell our message. We’re going to continue to keep it a professional, clean campaign,” he said.
Why the delay?
Unlike previous elections, the LaPorte County vote totals were not released until Wednesday. The election board, by a 2-1 vote, broke with tradition by not releasing any early totals until all of the votes had been counted.
Election Board Vice President Nelson Pichardo said the decision was made to avoid what happened in the May primary in 2020, when numbers were released before mistakes in the vote tallying were discovered.
Pichardo said the votes totals were later made accurate and there was no change in the outcome of any races.
However, he said people were angry about vote totals changing in some races, creating mistrust and speculation of possible voter fraud.
He said the process used in the vote counting two years ago led to votes in some machines being counted twice.
Pichardo said corrections were later made in the process, but an electronic poll books used for the first time this year added to the desire to make sure all of the votes were accurately counted before released.
“We believe the public deserves accurate and correct results given at a reasonable time instead of wrong information that’s rushed,” Pichardo said.
Voting against the decision was Heather Stevens, who is also LaPorte County clerk.
She told the LaPorte County commissioners Wednesday she believed candidates and their campaign workers deserved to know early results to see how they’re doing.
Stevens said waiting to find out all at once can bring them even more stress and anxiety.
Pichardo and president of the election board, Chuck Watterson, stood by their decision.
“We understand that early results are fun and help curb a lot of election night anxiety, but we felt this was the right decision for this election,” Pichardo said.
Primary election recap: An indicted sheriff cruises to victory, an incumbent loses and referendums pass
It was a busy night for 2022 primary candidates as election results came in. Catch up on their reactions, the results and more from the May primary election.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wins Democratic nomination for re-election
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, speaks to supporters at Ciao Bella Tuesday after winning the Democratic nomination for Indiana's 1st Con…
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. won Indiana's Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate Tuesday. He will face U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Libertarian James Sceniak in the Nov. 8 general election.
When it comes to the new technological system "Oracle" being used for county finances, John Petalas said he looks forward to the transition.
Here's a look at early returns for the Porter County Council races.
Unofficial vote tallies show Martinez was expected to win his party's nomination following challenges from ex-Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon, sheriff's Officer Maria Trajkovich and Anthony Williams.
Peggy Holinga-Katona said she looks forward to working alongside John Petalas, who won the nomination for Lake County Treasurer.
Unofficial results show Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, prevailed Tuesday in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 1 over former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo and five other GOP contenders.
Cedar Lake Town Council President Randy Niemeyer appears to have defeated Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, in the GOP primary contest for Lake County Council District 7.
The referendum will institute a tax increase estimated at $0.3294 per $100 of assessed value.
Both Sue Neff and Becky Gesse Harper are employed in the assessor’s office and were looking to succeed their boss, Jon Snyder.
Five individuals were on the ballot for Lake County clerk.
Unofficial results show Pete Lindemulder, of Schererville, prevailed Tuesday in the GOP contest over Tony Ferraro, also of Schererville in the Republican primary for Lake County Council District 4.
Barb Regnitz is a retired financial adviser. Prior that that, she was a software engineer and project manager, most of that time for United Airlines.
Winfield voters chose Zachary Beaver, Michael Lambert, Louie Gonzalez and Sara Kubik to more on to the runoff General Election.
State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, will get a shot at winning a four-year term in the Indiana Senate in his own right.
Unofficial results showed that incumbent Kevin Connelly has won the Schererville ward 2 Town Council primary.
Trustee Kimberly "Kim" K. Robinson won a three-way race for the office in 2018 with 59% of the vote,
State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, appears to have triumphed over three opponents to claim the Democratic nomination in Indiana Senate District 4.
VALPARAISO — Results late Tuesday showed school referendum supporters ahead of opponents with votes still to be counted.
Check out a list of local election results from the 2022 May primary.
"It's not dead," a Valparaiso poll worker said. But, "It's not like a general election (with voters) outside the door."
Turnout was slow across much of Northwest Indiana, which poll workers said is typical for an off-year primary election.