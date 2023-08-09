LAPORTE — A jury may be tasked with resolving a payment dispute between the Republican LaPorte County auditor and the former attorney for the LaPorte County Board of Commissioners, a prominent Indiana Democrat.

Last month, Special Judge Mary DeBoer rejected competing motions to end the case without trial after determining genuine issues of material fact remain outstanding that require a jury to weigh the parties' differing accounts of the truth.

Records show at stake is some $10,000 — originally $27,775 — attorney Shaw Friedman contends he's owed for legal work on behalf of the commissioners that he claims has been unlawfully withheld by Auditor Timothy Stabosz — constituting negligence, theft and official misconduct.

According to court records, Stabosz sought to dismiss the case because he was sued in his personal capacity, instead of in his official role as county auditor.

DeBoer acknowledged it was unusual for Friedman to sue a government employee personally. She also said to describe the relevant statutes and case law as "a briar patch" would be "an understatement," since Stabosz clearly was acting as county auditor when he declined to pay Friedman's invoices.

Nevertheless, the judge said given the well-known bad blood between Stabosz and Friedman: "There are far too many questions looming regarding Stabosz's alleged blatant abuse of his powers as the auditor which would place his actions outside the scope of his employment."

Such questions preclude a grant of summary judgment in Stabosz's favor, DeBoer said.

At the same time, DeBoer declined Friedman's motion for partial summary judgment on his claims of negligence and official misconduct against Stabosz due to the possibility of conflicting material facts or inferences that only a jury can resolve.

A trial date has not yet been set, according to court records.

Records show Friedman is suing Stabosz in a separate case that alleges the auditor unlawfully maligned Friedman's character and reputation by accusing him of committing illegal or unethical acts in his role as county attorney prior to 2023.

That litigation also is poised for trial after the Indiana Court of Appeals last year authorized Friedman to pursue his defamation suit against Stabosz, notwithstanding Stabosz's claim that Friedman’s lawsuit was a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) prohibited by Indiana statutes.

The three appellate judges said they agreed with trial court Judge Stephen Bowers that Stabosz's remarks about Friedman were made in furtherance of his right to free speech and in connection with a public issue. But they found Stabosz did not show his statements had a reasonable basis in law and fact, as required by Indiana law, and there was no basis to dismiss Friedman's defamation suit.

Specifically, the appeals court said if Stabosz had any evidence of illegal or unethical behavior by Friedman, he should have reported the alleged wrongdoing to the appropriate authorities.

The Indiana Supreme Court, by a 3-2 margin, declined in April to review the appellate decision — sending the case back to the trial court for further action.

