MICHIGAN CITY — For Dan Wellman, spending an hour or so one Saturday a year honoring our nation's veterans is not much of an ask.
It's an honor, said the Portage man, who participates in a local Wreaths Across America program, which lays wreaths on the gravestones of veterans each year just before Christmas.
The event began nationally in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., and has grown to include placing tens of thousands of wreaths on veterans' graves at more than 1,400 locations in the United States and abroad.
Wellman said about 10 years ago his brother heard about the program and they took a trip to Arlington to volunteer on the wreath placement. A year later, he and his wife took a second trip.
"It is just a way to donate some of our time to veterans," said Wellman, who is not a veteran himself.
Wellman learned a LaPorte County-based group, Remember our Veterans Inc., was a local sponsor of the program. Last year, Wellman gathered a group of friends and volunteered to place wreaths on graves in Michigan City.
"The will be our fourth year running this local Wreaths Across America program," said Keith Harris, founder/director of Remember Our Veterans Inc. "We joined the national program in this effort because we saw it as another way to support and honor our local LaPorte County veterans."
The first year, 2015, they placed about 75 wreaths at veterans' graves in Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City. Last year they placed just over 400 wreaths in Greenwood and Swan Lake cemeteries. Just over 100 volunteers helped at last year’s event, said Harris, adding some came from as far as Illinois and Michigan.
This year's goal is 600 wreaths and to add St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The event is held nationally on Dec. 15.
"Our goal in this program will grow each year, with the ultimate final goal of placing a wreath at the grave of every veteran in LaPorte County," said Harris, adding they are seeking additional sponsorships to purchase wreaths and volunteers to help lay them.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a wreath or volunteering can visit the Wreaths Across America website at wreathsacrossamerica. org to donate or obtain information.
Information on the local effort can be obtained from Harris by emailing him at kharris@rememberingourveteransinc.com, visiting their Facebook page at facebook.com/rememberingourveteransmc or calling 219-229-2389.