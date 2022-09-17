 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaPorte deputies participate in project to reduce speeding along US 20

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock (copy)

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department joined forces with other law enforcement Wednesday to crack down on speeding on U.S. Route 20.

LAPORTE COUNTY — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office joined forces with other law enforcement Wednesday in a multistate speed enforcement project to reduce speeding along U.S. Route 20.

The LCSO was included in the project due to major concerns with speeding motorists on the highway and heavy traffic. Agencies from Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio were included in the project.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

"The safety of motorists traveling along US 20 continues to be a major concern of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office," Capt. Derek Allen said. "Deputies will continue to seek out and address aggressive drivers who put others at risk and in danger."

Deputies worked throughout the day and issued six citations and 27 warnings in total. The project was paused around 4 p.m. when a motorcycle crashed into the back of a truck, killing the rider.

"Unfortunately, Wednesday’s fatality crash is yet another example of a US 20 crash that was avoidable and could have been prevented by following the traffic control devices," Allen said.

Law enforcement conducted a similar project with other states July 13. They issued 42 citations, 82 warnings and arrested multiple subjects on U.S. 20. 

U.S. 20 runs through Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. It is the largest highway in the country, stretching from Oregon to Massachusetts.

