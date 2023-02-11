LAPORTE — If they didn’t know already, elementary school students throughout LaPorte County learned that food just doesn’t magically appear in grocery stores or their favorite fast-food restaurant.

More than 700 fourth graders were given quick lessons on everything from dairy, beef and poultry to farm machinery during Ag Days on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event at the LaPorte National Guard Armory was hosted by Purdue Extension, LaPorte County Farm Bureau and LaPorte County Row Crop Food Producers.

“It’s really important that kids who don’t have a lot of experience with farming get to know a little bit about what we do so they can understand where their food comes from and how we’re doing it,” said Bill Bohling, one of the volunteer instructors.

He raises corn, soybeans, cattle and specialty crops on about 4,000 acres outside LaCrosse.

Emily Glasgow, who grew up on a dairy farm, informed each of her student groups on how milk gets from a cow to the supermarket.

One of the specific things she touched on was pasteurization, during which milk is heated to about 160 degrees to kill any harmful bacteria before bottling and chilling for purchase.

“It doesn’t deter from the taste or nutritional value and, actually, gives it a longer shelf life,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow, who lives on a corn and soybean farm with her husband, John, in southern LaPorte County, said one point she tried emphasizing the most was the precautions taken for the consumer and for the welfare of farm animals.

“We always want to provide a safe product and do what’s best for the animal,” she said.

Michele Kenaga said she enjoyed watching the faces of her fourth graders at Rolling Prairie Elementary School light up with interest during the presentations.

Most importantly, her students, especially the ones who’ve never been to a farm, learned about some of the happenings outside their inner circles.

“How did it get to the grocery store? How did it get to their table? It’s enlightening,” she said.

Another volunteer instructor was Jeff Mitzner, who raises corn, soybeans, wheat and cattle on his farm in Wanatah.

Mitzner said he felt it was also important for the students to discover what happens to turn fresh produce like tomatoes into ketchup and cucumbers into pickles.

“They actually got to realize where stuff comes from and what the process is. That’s what we’re trying to teach them,” he said.

Students were also given a chance to pet a chicken and rabbit during their two-hour stay.

Mark Parkman of Westville, the LaPorte County Farm Bureau president, said Ag Days has been held annually for at least 40 years, although it was cancelled the past two years because of COVID-19.

Parkman especially appreciated watching students raise their hands with questions about what they were being taught.

“The kids are engaged. It really reinvigorates you when you’re here and you see the kids soaking it up like they are,” he said.

Representatives from Future Farmers of America branches in high schools from LaPorte, South Central and Westville also participated in Ag Days.

“It’s really nice, everybody is working together,” Parkman said.