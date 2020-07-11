LaPorte High School grads caravan through downtown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — The school year wasn’t quite the last hurrah for which many seniors had hoped, so they took to the streets for a special car caravan to salute their high school days.

About 125 vehicles occupied by graduates and their families paraded down a 1-mile stretch of Lincolnway in downtown LaPorte earlier this week.

Several police vehicles and fire trucks led the way.

Some graduates rode in convertibles waving to pockets of well-wishers along the state highway, which was closed for the occasion.

Many graduates said the recognition was a morale booster for emotions still a bit scarred by the isolation from classmates and teachers as their school days winded down.

Marissa Hughart said the hardest thing for her was not being able to go to prom.

“I cried quite a few times thinking I missed the last part of my senior year and sometimes it’s still hard to think about,” she said.

Angel Russell, with a disappointed look on her face, said the fanfare and recognition from the caravan helped “a little but not too much.”