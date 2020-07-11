You are the owner of this article.
LaPorte High School grads caravan through downtown
LAPORTE — The school year wasn’t quite the last hurrah for which many seniors had hoped, so they took to the streets for a special car caravan to salute their high school days.

About 125 vehicles occupied by graduates and their families paraded down a 1-mile stretch of Lincolnway in downtown LaPorte earlier this week.

Several police vehicles and fire trucks led the way.

Some graduates rode in convertibles waving to pockets of well-wishers along the state highway, which was closed for the occasion.

Many graduates said the recognition was a morale booster for emotions still a bit scarred by the isolation from classmates and teachers as their school days winded down.

Marissa Hughart said the hardest thing for her was not being able to go to prom.

“I cried quite a few times thinking I missed the last part of my senior year and sometimes it’s still hard to think about,” she said.

Angel Russell, with a disappointed look on her face, said the fanfare and recognition from the caravan helped “a little but not too much.”

Olivia Zarantonello said it was especially difficult losing her final season in softball with teammates she’s had since grade school.

She’s chosen to remain positive by focusing on the years they were able to spend together on the playing field.

“It definitely could be worse. We’re thankful we got to play with each other for that long,” Zarantonello said.

Zacharey Wilhelm, who showed up with a cap and gown, said he was looking more toward getting his new life off the ground.

“I’m an upbeat person so nothing can bring me down. We’re good,” he said.

Schools Superintendent Mark Francesconi said some members of his administration came up with the idea to give back to a graduating class impacted by the pandemic.

“I don’t think anything replaces what they missed, but it’s the least we can do,” he said.

