LaPorte hikes pay to keep staff

“Time will only tell,” Boyd said.

A group of more than 20 police officers and other emergency responders grumbled when $2,000 was the amount set for the bonuses.

Farmer Steve Holifield of Mill Creek told the council that county employees deserve to be fairly compensated but that he believed taxpayers also dealing with inflation and other financial strain were being pinched too much.

“When do we get to keep some of our money? If they’re not happy, they can leave. There’s jobs everywhere,” he said.

Council President Randy Novak challenged Holifield to spend a day walking in the shoes of county employees.

Novak also disputed his claims that council members were too loose in their spending.

“Mr. Holifield, I just want to tell you we are responsible, and I would encourage you, sir, to spend the day with any one of these people and follow them around and see what they do,” he said.

“Then they can spend the day with me,” Holifield responded.