LaPorte hikes pay to keep staff

LAPORTE —LaPorte County government workers are receiving a bonus in addition to a pay increase in an attempt to stop employees from leaving for higher pay elsewhere.
The LaPorte County Council voted unanimously recently to give a $2,000 bonus to employees next year and in 2023.
The bonuses, costing $2.6 million, will be reflected in paychecks over the next two years.
Councilman Mike Mollenhauer said the goal now is increasing wages enough in future years above the 5% and 6% levels awarded last month to be more competitive with positions in surrounding counties.
“We’ve talked about trying to get this money up in salaries. I hope we’re going to continue discussing it all this coming year and maybe get something done by 2023,” Mollenhauer said.
Turnover has been a major problem, especially with ambulance workers, 911 dispatchers and jail officers.
LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd said none of his police officers have left but some have applications in at other departments offering significantly higher pay.
He’s not sure if the extra compensation, especially with the heightened dangers of the job from COVID-19, will be enough to keep from losing officers.
“Time will only tell,” Boyd said.
A group of more than 20 police officers and other emergency responders grumbled when $2,000 was the amount set for the bonuses.
Farmer Steve Holifield of Mill Creek told the council that county employees deserve to be fairly compensated but that he believed taxpayers also dealing with inflation and other financial strain were being pinched too much.
“When do we get to keep some of our money? If they’re not happy, they can leave. There’s jobs everywhere,” he said.
Council President Randy Novak challenged Holifield to spend a day walking in the shoes of county employees.
Novak also disputed his claims that council members were too loose in their spending.
“Mr. Holifield, I just want to tell you we are responsible, and I would encourage you, sir, to spend the day with any one of these people and follow them around and see what they do,” he said.
“Then they can spend the day with me,” Holifield responded.
The council also approved higher increases in pay for several department heads like Building Maintenance Director Larry Levendowski, whose earnings will grow by over $10,000 to $70,000 for 2022.
County Planner Mitch Bishop will be paid $75,000 after given a similar percentage increase.
Council members said department head salaries are still below what’s paid for similar positions in many other counties, but they vowed to try and narrow the gap further if funding is there in the future.
Mollenhauer said it’s more expensive to keep spending money on training employees who leave after a short stay.
“That’s what we’re trying to stop,” he said.