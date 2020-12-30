LaPorte homeless shelter closes doors

LAPORTE — The all-volunteer overnight homeless shelter at Christ Church has closed.

The building, at U.S. 35 and Jefferson Avenue, closed last week. Only four people showed up seeking shelter when the building reopened Dec. 1. Because of code violations with the structure, they would have had to leave New Year's Eve anyway, Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski said.

LaPorte Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor said the biggest violation uncovered during a recent inspection was the century old building did not have an automatic sprinkler system in the event of a fire.

“We don’t want to see someone get hurt when it’s not up to code,” he said.

The shelter opened for the first time last year and operated throughout the winter.

More than 40 people used it last year.

Most of those individuals, with help from the trustee’s office, found new housing, employment and assistance for substance abuse, she said.

The shelter, which required people to seek help for getting back on their feet, cannot be established again at the church because the facility is not up to code for use as temporary housing.