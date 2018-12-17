LaPorte Hospital offers a variety of diabetes education and programs to the community, some free of charge. Classes are as follows:
Pre-Diabetes Individual Appointments
Come learn about the risk factors for diabetes and steps to manage pre-diabetes. This information is perfect for individuals who may have had an abnormal blood sugar reading, or whose doctors have expressed concerns about the possibility of developing diabetes. Call 219-326-2478to make an appointment.
Diabetes Self-Management Classes
This is a comprehensive program to empower you to control your own health. A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Classes begin at the start of each month and continue for four weeks. Classes are offered from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays or 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays. Call 219-326-2478 for details and to register.
Individual Appointments
A physician’s order and registration are required. Appointments may be made with either a certified diabetes educator or registered dietitian depending on your treatment method and needs: insulin, injectable, gestational diabetes, continuous glucose monitoring and nutritional education. Call 219-326-2478 for details.
Diabetes Support Group
The free Diabetes Support Group provides a place for those with diabetes and their support team to share ideas, experiences and problems related to diabetes. The group meets from 11 a.m. to noon, the fourth Monday of the month in the Heart & Vascular Center first floor conference room, 901 Lincolnway, LaPorte, or 11 a.m. to noon, the fourth Tuesday of the month from in the first floor conference room at Starke Hospital, 102 E. Culver Road, Knox. Call 219-326-2478.