LAPORTE — LaPorte needs 2,000 or more new housing units on top of its supply of homes, most of which were built before 1940.

That’s according to a recently completed study conducted by Chicago-based SB Friedman Development Advisors.

The study, which began last summer, also came up with a framework to guide stakeholders in crafting a plan for addressing the housing needs in the city of about 22,000 residents.

Mayor Tom Dermody, who made a top priority of new and updating current housing for all income levels, said a dent has been made in the problem since he took over in 2020, but there’s a lot more work to be done.

He said new housing is key to increasing the population and making residents out of people coming here for employment.

New members of the local workforce have long commuted from Valparaiso, Chesterton and St. Joseph County, having found desired housing there because of fewer options here.

“We have a team that’s ready to work," Dermody said. "We have a community that wants to see it. It’ll happen.”

The study proposes adding more than 900 homes for ownership and more than 750 rental housing units over the next few years.

Lance Dorn, a partner with the consulting firm, said only 20% of the housing stock in LaPorte was constructed after 1980, and that’s created other issues in such areas as condition and safety.

“Those are impacting neighborhoods, really throughout the community, but there’s a concentration of that in the downtown area,” Dorn said.

The study also points to a need to renovate residential structures.

For quicker results, reaching out to more developers, including firms specializing in active senior housing along with workforce and rent-restricted housing for people with special housing needs, is also proposed.

Recent successes include the opening of 200 resort-type apartments near Clear Lake, expansion of Whispering Meadows subdivision and complete revamping of a once-condemned 40-unit apartment house at 701 Maple Ave.

Plans are in the works for building affordable homes at the former Tibma Bakery site on Woodward Street and an undeveloped site on 18th Street near Kesling Park.

Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said construction of more upscale housing should begin this year beside Beechwood Golf Course.

Cook said he believes that the numbers reflect not just a major current need but what has to be done to achieve Dermody’s goal of raising the population to 30,000 by 2030.

He also believes the amount of new housing the study recommends in a relatively short time presents a challenge, but an attainable one, especially under the right economic conditions.

“It is a significant goal to try and reach, but it’s one we’re positioned for and it’s something that’s desperately needed here,” Cook said.