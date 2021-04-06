LaPorte man dies after being ejected from car in U.S. 35 crash, police say

LAPORTE COUNTY — A LaPorte man died after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash early Monday on U.S. 35 in Pleasant Township.

Adam Fedorowicz, 67, was found dead in the northbound lanes of the highway, with his silver Nissan resting nearby in a grassy median at the intersection of U.S. 35 and West County Road 250 South, LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said.

Another driver, a 28-year-old Knox woman, complained of pain but declined medical treatment. Her red Jeep had overturned onto its roof in northbound lanes at the intersection, Allen said.

Sheriff's police responded about 5:43 a.m. Monday to the intersection for a two-vehicle crash, Allen said. They later discovered both Fedorowicz and the woman were traveling southbound on U.S. 35 when Fedorowicz's Nissan was struck.

Fedorowicz was in the right lane approaching West County Road 250 South and the woman was in the left passing lane, Allen said.

The woman told police Fedorowicz turned in front of her, leaving her no time to react, and she collided with his vehicle.

Her account was corroborated by a witness who was driving behind Fedorowicz at the time, Allen said.