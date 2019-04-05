A 41-year-old LaPorte man was killed Thursday afternoon when his car struck a tree in rural LaPorte County.
According to a press release from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, Joseph A. Freese died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Just after 3 p.m. police were sent to the 200 south block of U.S. 35 in Pleasant Township.
The investigation indicated a green 1996 four-door Mercedes Benz was traveling north on U.S. 35 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a large tree.
Freese was extricated from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology test results are pending. The crash remains under investigation by the LaPorte County Coroner’s office.
LaPorte County Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office and the Pleasant Township Volunteer Fire Department.