LaPorte mayor limits customers inside essential retail businesses, closes golf course

LAPORTE — Mayor Thomas Dermody on Friday ordered all essential retail businesses to implement social distancing measures and shut down the Beechwood Golf Course.

Retail establishments deemed essential must limit the number of customers per square foot, Dermody's order states.

Establishments with 1,000 square feet must limit the number of customers to two.

Those with 2,000 square feet must limit the number of customers to five.

Businesses may allow one additional customer to enter for every additional 1,000 square feet of space, and businesses will be permitted to round up.

For example, a business with 2,350 square feet may allow six customers inside at a time, the order states.

Businesses with 62,000 square feet of space or more may allow no more than 125 people inside.

Dermody also ordered that only one family member may enter an essential retail business at a time.

Essential businesses must continue to practice social distancing and sanitation, including allowing people to remain at least 6 feet apart, washing hands with hot water for at least 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer and sanitizing all surfaces.