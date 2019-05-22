Parks departments in LaPorte County have established new facilities as well as upgrades at existing locations to enhance the experience for those visiting them.
LaPorte and Michigan City have been busy with these initiatives, and they are excited for what's in store.
LaPorte
A new Fitness Court outdoor gym opened in April at Kesling Park.
The Park & Recreation Department partnered with the National Fitness Campaign and the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte to establish the seven-circuit training system.
It joins racquetball courts, trails, soccer fields, tennis courts and other amenities at Kesling Park.
The Fitness Court, free to residents and visitors, is open to those 14 and older.
LaPorte Parks Superintendent Mark Schreiber said the state-of-the-art facility is geared to people of all skill levels, and a Fitness Court app is available to explain how to use the equipment at the outdoor gym. Users can take classes and learn workout routines with the app.
The app also supports the all-important promotion of park facilities, Schreiber said, by providing notices and reminders of events such as group sessions and guided workouts taking place there.
The Fitness Court was made possible through a grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.
With a goal of helping LaPorte become one of the state's 10 healthiest communities by 2030, the organization has made numerous grants to the park department.
These include the first phase of the Chessie Trail, a mile-long stretch of multi-use path from Pine Lake to NewPorte Landing. The next phase of the Chessie Trail will take the path south into the downtown area and west along 1st Street to L Street. Planning continues for that segment of the trail, and construction could begin in 2021.
Schreiber said the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte also assisted in the renovation of Fort La Play Porte in Kesling Park, including the installation of an obstacle course and zip line for children. The project also will improve safety, accessibility and visibility.
The community-build renovation project is scheduled to take place June 10 to 15. “I fully expect a good turnout,” Schreiber said.
Michigan City
An emphasis was placed on a complete renovation of Rotary Children's Castle in the Washington Park Zoo.
“Just a beautiful facility,” said Jeremy Kienitz, Michigan City's park superintendent.
The City Council and Redevelopment Commission chipped in $600,000 for the restoration and remodeling work.
Kienitz said different species are added to the zoo each year.
New exhibits at the Rotary Castle include an observation beehive, axolotls and tegu lizard.
Tropical fish, tarantula, kestrel falcon, armadillo, fennec fox, corn snake, side neck turtles and the turaco also returned to the facility.
A digital species identification sign also was added for tropical fish exhibit at the Rotary Castle.
Other zoo upgrades include the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting, a speaker system and security cameras, Kienitz said.
Water safety has been another emphasis at Washington Park.
Kienitz said six digital warning signs were installed to alert visitors of a variety of conditions such as self ice, rip currents, weather issues and other potentially dangerous situations.
He said the first sign was installed in the winter to see how it would work in frigid temperatures. Officials were pleased, and five more were installed in a variety of locations so they can be seen anywhere on the beach.
Life rings also were installed every 100 feet on the pier so they are available to assist if people fall in the water, Kienitz said, along with cameras to provide information to emergency personnel responding to incidents in the water.
All of the initiatives were the work of the city's Lakefront Safety Committee, he said.
In addition to the safety enhancements, a new parking lot was added near Washington Park, Kienitz said. The lot is on Michigan City Port Authority property, but it will be available for zoo overflow parking during weekends and special events.