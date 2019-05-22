The word LaPorte is French for the door.

Economies, cultural attractions and tourism in LaPorte County are expected to get a boost so…

Things to do: Michigan City

Here's a sampling of Parks & Recreation Department events in Michigan City:

May 12 – Mother's Day celebration at Washington Park Zoo. Free for all mothers and grandmothers with paid child admission.

May 25-26 – Michigan City Food Truck Festival in Fedder's Alley at Washington Park. Try something new from the food trucks, including adult beverages. There also will be a children's area at the event.

June 1 – Jammin' with Save the Dunes at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater in Washington Park. Live entertainment will be featured. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Adults tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at savethedunes.org or by calling 219-879-3564.

June 6 to Aug. 8 – Municipal Band Concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday except July 4 at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater in Washington Park. Parking fees apply.

June 8 – Brew at the Zoo offers an evening of beer, wine and food as those 21 and older stroll along the path of the Washington Park Zoo from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $50.

June 16 – Father's Day celebration at Washington Park Zoo. Free admission for all fathers and grandfathers with paid child admission.

June 21 to 23 – Watch sail boat and catamaran racing on Lake Michigan from Washington Park.

Call the parks department at 219-873-1506 or visit michigancityparks.com for more information.