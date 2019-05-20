This spring's cold and wet weather has proven to be a one-two punch to local farmers like Mi…

Soybean prices plunged to a 10-year low last week after China announced a new round of tarif…

Snapshots

Blue Heron Inn

In the mid-1990s John Diedrich bought the small home at 1110 Lakeside St. in LaPorte. Today, it is the charming Blue Heron Inn with 36 guest rooms, two large meeting rooms, a steakhouse aptly named T-Bones, a boardwalk bar, and the most beautiful sunsets Pine Lake has to offer.

“It’s certainly been a labor of love,” Diedrich said. “We’ve added on four times over the years. The small house was originally rented out as two efficiency apartments. We’ve come a long way since then.”

Diedrich and his family have always loved LaPorte and Pine Lake, especially those sunsets. When the opportunity arose to purchase lakeside land, he pounced.

Blue Heron Inn is now a destination. People from as far away as Las Vegas reserve suites for four-six weeks at a time. Dozens of locals will schedule a long weekend to have a beer on the boardwalk and a great sizzling steak next door. The inn has a heated pool and several rooms with whirlpools and fireplaces.

No wonder it’s considered a gem in this quaint city.

“The history of LaPorte is a fascinating story,” Diedrich said. “We encourage our guests to visit the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum and the Barker Mansion.” Visitors can also check out Hesston Steam Museum, Washington Park Zoo, and International Friendship Gardens, all within a short drive.

The rooms are decorated as a tip of the cap to the Victorian Era, with floral wallpaper and crown molding throughout. The amenities are as modern as anywhere, and the atmosphere is relaxing.

Thaddeus C. Gallery

Thaddeus and Laura Cutler met in college, honing their art skills. “I mostly create two-dimensional oil and water color paintings,” Thaddeus said. “Laura create amazing three-dimensional sculptures, most of them ceramic.”

It’s no surprise that the Thaddeus C. Gallery, at 822 Lincolnway in LaPorte, is an extension of the unique way artists see things. The gallery displays works by local and national artists, a mixture of mediums that attract all art lovers.

In addition to the art displays, the husband-wife team use their gallery to showcase the works of those who create gift items such as notecards and jewelry. “We want our gallery to stand out as a place that embraces all forms of art,” Thaddeus said. “The gift shop within allows us to share various types of art that you don’t usually find in a more typical gallery.”

It’s 15 years since the gallery first opened in 600 square feet. The gallery now occupies 2,000 square feet. “We needed more space for showings and inventory,” he said. “We’ve been very fortunate that the art lovers in LaPorte and surrounding towns have embraced our ideas.”

Thaddeus C. Gallery also handles custom framing, commercial and residential installation, and searches for specific pieces.

Check its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thaddeuscgallery for more information.

LaPorte Little Theater Club

At 218 A St. in a quaint old church, the talent-laden LaPorte Little Theater Club is celebrating its 95th season in 2019.

Opened in 1924, the theater says it's the oldest ongoing community theater in the country. The well-kept theater seats 200, and always delivers quality experiences to loyal fans and those fortunate enough to snare tickets.

A 1945 bequest by charter club member Thelma Wilson were used to purchase the former church building at the corner of Third and A Streets. It’s still the theater’s home today.

This season’s shows include "Anne of Green Gables," "Little Shop of Horrors," "The Curious Savage," and "Merry Christmas, George Bailey!"

In the summer, the theater hosts a camp for young artists from Northwest Indiana, who get the chance to try their hand at acting and music. The theater also offers acting classes for ages 14 and up.

Show dates and tickets are available at www.laportelittletheatreclub.com.

Younique Boutique

Julie Berry has combined her flair for jewelry design with her passion for vintage clothing. The result is Younique Boutique, a women’s fashion shop at 800 Michigan Ave. in LaPorte.

“I lived in LaPorte for 13 years,” Berry said. “I had a home business that did well before 2008 but suffered when the recession hit. I restarted by making lovely little angels out of cast steel.”

The jewelry business did well in pop-up markets and at Shipshewana twice a week. Wearing the innovative and vintage clothing that she loved, Berry was being asked about her fashion as much as her jewelry.

“I came to realize I had a niche with the vintage fashions,” she said. “I decided to open a store with my sister-in-law (Chrissy) in LaPorte.”

Younique Boutique sells double layer capes, hem slip dresses, vintage hats, lace vests, beaded purses, gauchos, pantaloons, and the angels that started things.

The shop is beginning its third year with a very loyal following from the Region. Berry and her sister-in-law use the large front windows to present full outfits on mannequins, everything from dress to shoes, purse, hat, and accessories. “We have women come in and tell us they’ll take the whole window,” Julie said. “Minus the mannequin, of course.”

The shop is open seven days a week.

Xscape Quest

After visiting several Escape game rooms, Brent Wilkinson and son Josh decided they could make the experience more fan-friendly.

“There’s some franchises out there that supply the games, puzzles, and décor,” Josh explained. “After a while people tend to notice a lot of similarity because of that. We decided to create our own interactive escape quests that would be more original and unique.”

Xscape Quest opened in September 2017, and its popularity has made good on the idea of originality. “Being family owned and operated allows us the freedom to build what we think people want,” Josh said. “We make our games challenging while we stay family friendly.”

The Wilkinsons can also decide when it’s time to change things up. Josh said that they bring in new games more frequently than places they used to visit. “My dad builds all of the props we need, and I create the games and puzzles. We are able to switch a room out in a shorter time, which means more options for customers and less down time for a room.”

The popular Internal Threat has been transformed to the Zen Temple. Blackbeard’s Revenge brings in large crowds, and kids love the pirate theme. “We get a lot of Boy and Girl Scout groups,” Josh said.

Xscape Quest is at 301 U.S. Hwy. 20 in Michigan City. Open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday are by appointment, weekends are walk-in.

Zorn Brew Works

When John Van Prooyen stood at the corner of 9th and York Streets, Michigan City, he envisioned a future based on rich history. Three years later, Zorn Brew Works is bringing in history buffs and lovers of quality craft beer alike. The oldest brewery in town is now the newest.

The history belongs to the brick building that opened as a brewery in 1871. German brew master Phillip Zorn shared his craft with thirsty patrons until 1938. Now, Zorn’s is once again sliding beers down the bar.

“John loved the location, the building, and the history,” said Kristin St. Germain, bar manager at Zorn. “He bought that piece of property with the old brewery and also our current location across the street.”

Zorn boasts 24 taps with 7-10 pouring its special crafts. Current brews include Elston Grove, Excelsior, Father Isaac, Golden Grain, York Street and Red Devil. “We also serve many local crafts from breweries such as Shore Line, 3 Floyds, 18th Street, and Burnham,” St. Germain said.

The food menu includes gourmet hot sandwiches, grand pretzels, Jalapeno poppers, and assorted snacks. Lunch is served daily. it also serve many craft cocktails, select whiskeys, and a large wine selection. Zorn has something for everyone.

Plans for the original Zorn brewery include a bed & breakfast or perhaps a boutique hotel. “The building is beautiful,” St. Germain said. “It needs a little TLC, but John has a vision.”

Bartlett’s Fish Camp

Overlooking the mouth of Michigan City Harbor, Bartlett’s Fish Camp is a go-to for fans of the area’s only raw bar and everything from lobster rolls to grouper to fish tacos.

The address is 12 on the Lake and allows Bartlett’s to boast that it is the closest waterfront restaurant around. The mouth of the harbor is close to Washington Park Zoo, right off West Michigan Boulevard.

Bartlett’s Fish Camp was featured on the recent Savor the South Shore restaurant tour. The extensive drink menu includes more than 25 beers, including many local crafts and signature cocktails. The wine and champagne menu makes it easy to match up with your choice of meat or fish.

The menu includes delicacies such as Southern Shrimp and Grits, camp baskets with fish that's breaded and fried to perfection and baked lobster with artichoke fondue dip. It also offers small plates, sandwiches, and shore specialties that include walleye.

The raw oyster bar offers a daily selection of raw oysters and other seafood items with classic horseradish and mignonette.

Don't be deterred by nearby road construction, Bartlett’s is open Wednesday through Sunday. Visit www.facebook.com/BartlettsFishcamp.