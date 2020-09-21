 Skip to main content
1 dead, another hospitalized in crash near Bass Lake Beach in Starke County
1 dead, another hospitalized in crash near Bass Lake Beach in Starke County

STARKE COUNTY — One person died and another was injured in a crash Sunday near the Bass Lake Beach, officials say.

The passenger in the off-road vehicle, 39-year-old Misty Staton of Knox, died, and the driver, 28-year-old Dalton Minix, of Knox, suffered a head injury, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.

Indiana DNR conservation officers responded about 5:52 p.m. Sunday to Ind. 10 near the Bass Lake Beach for a crash with injuries.

Witnesses told officers the off-road vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Ind. 10 when it failed to negotiate a turn, then rolled over and ejected both Staton and Minix, the release states.

Staton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and Minix was transported to Starke Hospital in Knox.

Neither was wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash, DNR said.

Officials added that alcohol impairment was suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. An investigation was ongoing Monday morning.

DNR reminded the public that off-road vehicles are prohibited on Indiana state highways. More information on off-road vehicle safety is available online at www.offroad-ed.com/indiana.

