 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beach dangers expected to last through today for LaPorte County
alert urgent

Beach dangers expected to last through today for LaPorte County

{{featured_button_text}}
Beach safety stock

A Whihala Beach lifeguard pulls swimming buoys from Lake Michigan.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

LAPORTE COUNTY — The public should continue to avoid swimming in Lake Michigan at the shore of LaPorte County through Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned.

A beach hazards statement that was previously issued through Tuesday for LaPorte County was recently extended to the end of Wednesday because dangers have yet to subside.

Forecasters expect tall waves and fierce currents to batter the shore, leading to potentially life-threatening conditions for anyone in the water or near the shore.

Waves could rise to up to 8 feet high throughout the day, and westward winds could bring gusts of 25-35 mph, NWS said.

Officials urged the public to avoid swimming due to the likelihood of currents that could sweep anyone into deep water. People also should stay away from piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures, where currents could form and sweep bystanders into the water, NWS said.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit organization that tracks drownings statistics at the Great Lakes, reports 53 confirmed drownings, along with four of unknown condition, at Lake Michigan in 2020. Statistics were last updated Sept. 26.

The most up-to-date information on lake swimming advisories is available at www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse: Protesters circle Westville Correctional Facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts