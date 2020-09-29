Beach dangers expected to last through today for LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY — The public should continue to avoid swimming in Lake Michigan at the shore of LaPorte County through Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned.

A beach hazards statement that was previously issued through Tuesday for LaPorte County was recently extended to the end of Wednesday because dangers have yet to subside.

Forecasters expect tall waves and fierce currents to batter the shore, leading to potentially life-threatening conditions for anyone in the water or near the shore.

Waves could rise to up to 8 feet high throughout the day, and westward winds could bring gusts of 25-35 mph, NWS said.

Officials urged the public to avoid swimming due to the likelihood of currents that could sweep anyone into deep water. People also should stay away from piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures, where currents could form and sweep bystanders into the water, NWS said.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit organization that tracks drownings statistics at the Great Lakes, reports 53 confirmed drownings, along with four of unknown condition, at Lake Michigan in 2020. Statistics were last updated Sept. 26.