Beachgoers warned to stay out of the water: High waves, strong currents prompt advisories

Visitors to Northwest Indiana beaches should stay out of the lake over the next few days as high waves and strong currents are expected at the shore, according to the National Weather Service.

Beach hazards statements have been issued for late Wednesday through Friday evening in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Forecasters predict waves could reach heights of 5 to 8 feet Wednesday and Thursday. That, in addition to strong rip, longshore and structural currents, are expected to cause potentially life-threatening conditions, NWS said.

Hazards statements in Northern Indiana, which includes LaPorte County, are in effect through Thursday night. Southwest winds in the area are expected to rapidly shift to the north-northeast Wednesday evening, with waves building to 3 to 6 feet, then subside to 2 to 3 feet by early Friday.

Conditions are likely to lend themselves to strong currents on the north sides of piers and breakwalls.

Rip currents are especially likely at beaches in southern Berrien County and LaPorte County, NWS said. Visitors to those beaches were strongly urged to stay out of the water and away from the pier.