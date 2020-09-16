Beachgoers warned to stay out of the water: High waves, strong currents prompt advisories

Visitors to Northwest Indiana beaches should stay out of the lake over the next few days as high waves and strong currents are expected at the shore, according to the National Weather Service.
Beach hazards statements have been issued for late Wednesday through Friday evening in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Forecasters predict waves could reach heights of 5 to 8 feet Wednesday and Thursday. That, in addition to strong rip, longshore and structural currents, are expected to cause potentially life-threatening conditions, NWS said.
Hazards statements in Northern Indiana, which includes LaPorte County, are in effect through Thursday night. Southwest winds in the area are expected to rapidly shift to the north-northeast Wednesday evening, with waves building to 3 to 6 feet, then subside to 2 to 3 feet by early Friday.
Conditions are likely to lend themselves to strong currents on the north sides of piers and breakwalls.
Rip currents are especially likely at beaches in southern Berrien County and LaPorte County, NWS said. Visitors to those beaches were strongly urged to stay out of the water and away from the pier.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.
Beach hazards statements also are in effect Wednesday for northwestern Illinois counties extending as far north as Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, an NWS Great Lakes Beach Hazards map showed.
Officials urged the public to stay out of the water and away from shoreline structures at affected beaches while hazard warnings are in effect.
Over Labor Day weekend, a 16-year-old Indiana teen drowned and a 53-year-old Illinois man went missing in Lake Michigan.
Beach hazards statements were in effect when both people went missing.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports 48 drownings, along with three unknown conditions, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Sept. 11.
For the most up-to-date lake swimming conditions, visit www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.
