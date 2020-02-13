Bitter cold moving in, lakeshore flooding possible Thursday night

As night falls Thursday bitter cold will descend on Northwest Indiana with negative wind chills, meteorologists said. In addition, high waves will pose a danger to lakefront areas.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. Bitterly cold conditions are expected lat Thursday into Friday morning, with sub-zero temperatures and minimum wind chills of minus 10-20 degrees.

The high Thursday was 25 degrees with a low of minus 5 and Friday will see a high of 14 degrees with a low of 7 degrees. Saturday is predicted to see a warm up with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees, according to the NWS.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, a lakeshore flood warning was issued until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, with large waves predicted to create flooding and beach erosion along the northwest Indiana shoreline.

Throughout Thursday evening, waves are expected to reach 8 to 11 feet with occasional waves reaching up to 14 feet along the shoreline in Porter and Lake counties. This could lead to damage of vulnerable structures along the shore and could cause hazards on some roads near the lakefront such as Lakefront Drive in Porter County’s Beverly Shores area.