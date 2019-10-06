MICHIGAN CITY — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., will share insights into the 116th Congress when he addresses the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce's Federal Focus Breakfast Oct. 9.
Sign-in and the breakfast buffet being at 7:30 a.m.; the program starts at 8 in the Orleans Ballroom at the Club Chip Casino in Michigan City. Braun is expected to address issues facing Congress and the nation. He'll also take questions from the audience.
Braun was elected to office last November. Before his victory, he was founder and CEO of Meyer Distributing, a company he built in his hometown of Jasper, Indiana.
In the Senate, he serves on the Aging, Agriculture , Budget, Environment and Public Works and the Education, Labor and Pensions committees.
Sponsorships are available ant the event is open to the public. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to register for the breakfast, call 219-874-6221 or visit MichiganCityChamber. com.
The fee is $30 for chamber members, $35 for nonmembers.