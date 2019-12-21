LaPORTE COUNTY — Police issued several violations during an increased holiday patrol that resulted in 258 traffic stops during the busiest travel season of the year.
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said officers issued 126 traffic citations, including 78 seat belt infractions, 23 driver’s license violations, nine speeding violations and several others. A total of 171 warnings were issued as well. During the 24-day mobilization effort, 96 hours of additional patrols were conducted by the LaPorte Sheriff’s police.
“More than 250 police departments (across the state) participated in this year’s mobilization, with many officers sacrificing holiday plans to keep families safe on the road,” Robert Duckworth, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute traffic safety director, said. “I can say with confidence that people are alive today, were able to spend time with their families during the holidays, because of their efforts.”
Captain Derek J. Allen warned that police will be on the lookout for drunken drivers during the holiday season, too. More than 80 drunken driving fatalities in Indiana were recorded in 2019, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
“With all of the ride-sharing services and transportation options available today, there’s no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel — it puts you, your passengers and everyone on the road at risk,” Allen said. “Don’t let one wrong decision decide your future. Do the right thing. Drive sober and buckle up.”
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.