Fundraiser launched for Valpo veteran who died in car crash

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP — The Valparaiso man who died in a crash last week was a veteran, a father and husband, his friends said.

Daniel M. Mckeown, 27, was identified by the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office of the victim of a crash Thursday, in which his vehicle struck a tree in rural Prairie Township.

Mckeown died on his son's first birthday, said Max Maples, a longtime friend and co-worker of the Valparaiso man.

"The man has always held his own, always lent his shoulder out to cry on," Maples said. "He did everything he could to better his life and be a good man. He left us too soon, so much unfinished."

In coordination with Mckeown's loved ones, Maples began a fundraiser to help with funeral costs, which can be found on GoFundMe.com by searching Mckeown's name. As of Saturday night, $1,015 of the $10,000 goal was raised.

Maples also said Franklin House in Valparaiso, a former work place of Mckeown, is also accepting donations on behalf of his family and have agreed to match contributions, Maples said.