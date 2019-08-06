MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City resident Deborah Beien describes herself as a "concerned citizen" and, like so many Americans, watches the news, "where they say everybody should read the Mueller report."
The Mueller report, officially titled Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, is 448 pages.
"I picked up a copy of it myself and it isn't the easiest thing in the world to read," Beien said.
But Beien made her way through the report and after finishing it, she decided to set up a time where others who had decided to read it could have "a look at it together."
On Saturday, Beien will moderate a discussion of the report at the Michigan City Public Library. Those who'd like to read and discuss the report are invited to join from 3-4:30 p.m. at 100 E. Fourth St. The free event is nonpartisan and "it's just the matter of what it is." She said her goal was to read the report and find out what it said, "rather than having everybody ... put a spin on it."
The report is compiled into two volumes, with the first about Russian interference in the 2016 United States election and the second addressing obstruction of justice. Special Counsel Robert Mueller lead an investigation from May 2017 to March 2019 into Russian interference in the election and suspicious links between Trump associates and Russian officials.
The report was issued as a printed book by three publishers and earned more than 357,000 sales in June, making it a New York Times bestseller.
Beien said she believes "people are choosing to be mad" without reading the report for themselves "and deciding if I'm in this camp, I'm going to feel this way about it and if I'm in that camp, I'm going to feel the other way about it."
The report is manageable, Beien said, "even if you kind of skim it." But instead of reading all 448 pages at the event, Beien plans to focus on the summaries included in the report.
"Frankly, I don't expect a very big turnout, but I thought it was important in our community to make this available," Beien said. "It's not that easy to sit down with it ... it's a little daunting."
Participants are encouraged to bring along a copy of the Mueller report, which is available on Amazon and from other sources.