LaPORTE — The next mayor of LaPorte is bringing new leadership to the police department to help fulfill his major campaign pledge to crack down on drug activity.
Capt. Paul Brettin will take over as police chief when Mayor-elect Tom Dermody takes office Jan. 1.
Sgt. Nathan Thode has been appointed the new assistant police chief.
Dermody said he invited everyone at the department to apply for the two positions, and allowed community members to sit in on job interviews.
"So, importantly enough was on day one who’s going to have a plan and who’s going to send a strong message to those drug traffickers in our community and make them unprofitable, and that is one person," Dermody said.
Brettin is currently supervisor of the midnight patrol shift. He’s also a former chief of detectives and member of the department’s former Strike Force Team.
Strike Force formed in 2016 and consisted of three patrol officers focusing exclusively on uncovering drug activity.
The team was disbanded when a drop in manpower forced returning those officers to regular patrol duty.
Brettin said his plan includes bringing back the same concept by restoring staffing levels and working closely again with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
The task force includes officers from departments at the local, state and federal levels.
"We all need to work together. I feel we haven’t worked together well over the past eight years and I want to bring that back," Brettin said.
Thode, a 15-year member of the department, is presently a patrol officer on the midnight shift.
Dermody said Thode brings a lot of energy to help recruit younger officers at an aging department that he wants to be more active in curbing drug activity and being visible in the community.
"We’re looking for leaders. We have to let people know in this community we are going to be proactive and aggressive," Dermody said.
The outgoing chief is Julie Smith, who took over for Tom Owens after he retired in September.
Smith was formerly the assistant chief and served one previous stint as police chief more than a decade ago.
Recent arrests booked in LaPorte County Jail
ADAM FREDENBURG
Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Residential entry, theft, invasion of privacy, battery by bodily waste, criminal mischief, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
BRANDON HUMAN
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 11, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal recklessness, criminal mischief
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
CALVIN WASH
Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, intimidation, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
DENNIS COUSINS
Age: 27
Residence: Hammond
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Bribery, trafficking with an inmate, possession of a controlled substance
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Westville Correctional Facility
DENNIS POFF
Age: 55
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
DIAMOND AKINS
Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
DILLAN HAFER
Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 11, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
FARAI MUNETSI
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
HARRY WILSON
Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JEFFREY DAVIS
Age: 23
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Auto theft, dealing in marijuana, theft
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JEREMY MARCOTTE
Age: 37
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
KASEY BARNES
Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
KEITH GIFFIN
Age: 54
Residence: Westville
Arrest Date: Dec. 11, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery, strangulation, theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
KWASHAWN RICHMOND
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 12, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
LUCAS GALLOWAY
Age: 39
Residence: Indianapolis
Arrest Date: Dec. 4, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention, failure to appear
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: N/A
MICHAEL BATTLE
Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
MICHAEL BLASSINGAME
Age: 42
Residence: Elkhart
Arrest Date: Dec. 14, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, battery against a public safety officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department
NATASHA DOWDEN
Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 10, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
RAPHEAL SEAY
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 9, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in marijuana
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
SHAINE MOORE
Age: 44
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 13, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
