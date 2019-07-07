LaPORTE — Indiana's oldest county fair opens today at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.
It runs through Saturday and offers plenty of entertainment and fair food favorites at the fairgrounds, 2581 W. Ind. 2.
Events begin daily at 8 a.m., except for today, when the fair opens at noon. Daily ticket prices are $7 for adults (ages 16-61), $5 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 10-15 and free for children under 9 years old. During the entire week of the fair, military men and women get in for free with military ID.
The 2019 LaPorte County Fair Queen and Princess pageant will be held Saturday in the entertainment tent. Familiar faces will compete to receive a $1,000 scholarship and represent LaPorte County at the State Fair Queen Pageant in Indianapolis.
There are a variety of 4-H and open class contests to watch. Other free entertainment includes the Royal Hanneford Circus, the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers and Silly Safaris. The Silly Safaris is a live animal show that is a blend of facts and fun for all ages. The audience can see a variety of reptiles, mammals, birds and bugs.
The free shows are in Pioneerland on the log cabin porch and occur regularly during the fair.
There will be a demolition derby starting at 7 p.m. today and Friday. Tickets today are $10. On Friday, tickets are $12 for those age 12 and under and $15 for those 13 years and older. A Figure Eight demolition derby is at 7 p.m. Monday, with tickets for $10 per person.
This year's fair will host Chris Lane at 7 p.m. Thursday, with special guests Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Lane has charted four singles on country Billboard charts and released his second album in 2018. Tickets for the concert are $15 for the grandstand and $25 for the track.
Five-time Grammy nominated artist Hunter Hayes will perform at the fair at 7 p.m. Friday with special guest Michael Ray. Hayes' most successful single, "Wanted," has sold more than 3.5 million copies and made him the youngest male act to ever top the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Gates for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets start at $25 for grandstand seats, $35 for the track and $45 for reserved or pit seating.
There's even post-fair entertainment.
The fair closes on Saturday, but on Sunday, July 14, Vanilla Ice, Too White Crew and The Boy Band Night will perform in a grandstand concert. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The Boy Band Night will perform from 6-7:30 p.m., Too White Crew from 8-9:30 p.m. and Vanilla Ice will headline from 10-11 p.m. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase during the event.