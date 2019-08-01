{{featured_button_text}}

The city of LaPorte will be receiving nearly $1 million in federal grant money for renovations to its municipal airport. 

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it was awarding $478 million in airport infrastructure grants to upgrade 232 airports in 43 states. Grants totaling $12.26 million were parceled out to 15 airports in Indiana.

LaPorte will receive $945,100 for taxiway and apron rehabilitation.

Monroe County Airport in Bloomington also received a notable grant of $1.12 million. The LaPorte airport's award was the fourth largest in the state.

The grants are a part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which funds infrastructure improvements at airports across the United States.

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.