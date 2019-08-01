The city of LaPorte will be receiving nearly $1 million in federal grant money for renovations to its municipal airport.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it was awarding $478 million in airport infrastructure grants to upgrade 232 airports in 43 states. Grants totaling $12.26 million were parceled out to 15 airports in Indiana.
LaPorte will receive $945,100 for taxiway and apron rehabilitation.
Monroe County Airport in Bloomington also received a notable grant of $1.12 million. The LaPorte airport's award was the fourth largest in the state.
The grants are a part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which funds infrastructure improvements at airports across the United States.