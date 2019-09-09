MICHIGAN CITY — America is in need of a return to honest discussion and debate.
That’s the message John Kelly, a retired four-star general and former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, brought to the Blue Chip Casino’s Stardust Event Center as the first speaker in Purdue University Northwest’s 66th Sinai Forum.
Kelly — who served more than 45 years with the U.S. Marine Corps prior to his appointments as Secretary of Homeland Security and White House Chief of Staff — spoke on constitutional rights, the opioid crisis, immigration and more in a speech that drew students, veterans and even a few local officials.
After serving in the Trump administration for two years, Kelly shared his take on working in the White House and alongside politicians as compared to serving in the Marines. The main difference, he said, was a ceaseless election cycle impeding progress because of an ongoing need to appeal to voters every two years.
He chided politicians in White House and Congress for allowing character debates and politics to preclude forward-moving governance.
“When all is said and done, there’s generally a lot more said than done,” Kelly said. “We have to talk to each other simply as Americans and in terms of what’s good for our country. We have to get back to a culture that if I disagree with you, I don’t hate you.”
Kelly stepped down as chief of staff in January. He was initially selected for the role in the spring of 2017 to replace ousted former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
Around 1,000 guests attended the event, so highly anticipated that organizers said they sought a large venue and worked with Blue Chip event services to continue selling tickets up until the morning of Kelly’s speech.
Season tickets sold out within 21 days, Sinai Forum Executive Director Leslie Plesac said, for the series including Liz Murray, Alan Dershowitz, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and Gloria Steinem — all who will speak at The James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at PNW’s Westville campus.
Kelly also spoke on some of the Trump administration’s more controversial policy points in an audience Q&A.
You have free articles remaining.
He addressed the unfolding crisis at the United States’ southern border saying he was shocked that the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy announced last spring, while Kelly was still chief of staff, allowed for the separation of migrant children from their families.
“That one got by me, I never saw it coming, and I was disappointed to say the least,” Kelly said. “It shouldn’t have happened, but it did. We ended that one pretty quickly.”
He also addressed growing concern over the treatment of young people — some 13 to 17 years old — crossing the border to be kept in government facilities.
Kelly said these centers have been overblown in the media, explaining they are a part of a process to provide new clothes, education and medical care to children as they await appropriate placement with relatives or another suitable family living in the United States.
The former chief of staff joined the board of Caliburn International, a conglomerate contracted to operate the largest facility for migrant children, in May, the Associated Press reported this spring.
“By law, ethically and morally, we have to take care of the child,” Kelly said. “The facilities they’re kept in are not detention facilities. They’re humanitarian centers. They’re clean. Most of what you hear of it is misinformation.”
When asked about his own media consumption, Kelly pointed to a free and responsible press as integral to governance. He shared his former morning routine, catching up on reporting in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox News, Politico and Breitbart all on his 45-minute commute into the White House.
“All of that allowed me to understand the story that was written,” Kelly said. “They all write the same story, but they write it differently.”
He spoke strongly of the Constitution and of preserving balance among the three branches of government, saying he believe there’s work still to be done to uphold the Founding Fathers’ idea of democracy.
“We’re still working out how to be an American every day,” Kelly said. “We’re still working out how to govern everyday. The only thing that will make us fail is not to care anymore.”