MICHIGAN CITY — Authorities say an unidentified 30-year-old woman has been hospitalized after she was found unconscious Sunday afternoon on a public beach.
Tony Drzewiecki, a spokesman for the Michigan City Fire Department, said emergency workers found the 30-year-old about 1 p.m. Sunday on at the water's edge of a public, but unguarded beach just north of the Michigan City Senior Center.
She was transported to Franciscan Health where she is breathing on her own, but remains in critical condition.
Drzewiecki said there is no evidence at this time to indicate she had been in distress in the water. He said they haven't ruled out whether her condition was related to other factors such as the heat.
