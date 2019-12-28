MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City being what it used to be was the mission outlined by Duane Parry after he was sworn in as the next mayor on Saturday.
Parry, 70, vowed to get spending under control and focus on both tourism and recruiting higher paying manufacturing jobs.
One sided efforts on growing tourism has caused people to go elsewhere for opportunity and neglect in neighborhoods not viewed as hubs for visitors, Parry said.
He called his objective "the reclamation of Michigan City."
"This is a reclaiming of Michigan City’s position as a premiere city in northwest Indiana. One that is financially strong, has abundant jobs and economic opportunity and offers quality living, a good education system and public safety," Parry said.
Parry, a republican, defeated outgoing two-term Democratic Mayor Ron Meer by 76 votes in the Nov. 5 election.
Leading up to the election, Meer was charged with intimidation, official misconduct and false informing for actions stemming from the drug related arrest of his stepson, Adam Bray, during a traffic stop.
Meer, 55, alleged his stepson was targeted by LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake to cost him reelection and ordered the police chief to withdraw the department from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
Lake has denied having anything to do with Meer’s arrest.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeff Thode is overseeing the case after none of the local judges would preside over the allegations.
Thode also granted a defense motion for an outside prosecutor.
Parry also said too much money has been spent on "Taj Mahal" amenities for tourists at the expense of meeting the needs of all residents in areas like streets and sewer.
He said it was recently discovered the city will end 2019 with a $1.6 million budget shortfall.
"I ask for your patience, understanding and support during the next four years as we work to reinvent our city government to one that not only provides but also is more responsive to the citizens we serve," Parry said.
Parry, who tried to unseat Meer in 2015, is the first republican mayor in Michigan City since Randy Miller left office in 1975.
Parry will be working with a council that has added a lot of new faces.
Michael Mack, Angie Nelson-Deuitch and Tracie Tillman are beginning their first four-year terms.
Paul Przybylinski, Gene Simmons and Sean Fitzpatrick, also elected in November, served the balance of previous terms of council members who resigned.
Bryant Dabney, elected to a second full term from the 2nd Ward, said one of his priorities is establishing incentives for local employers to hire minorities and investing a higher percentage of riverboat proceeds in more of the neighborhoods.
"I’d like to see some money getting into those areas and do some positive things over there," he said.