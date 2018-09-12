LAPORTE — Police are investigating what led to a 67-year-old LaPorte woman overturning her vehicle into a ditch Wednesday morning along U.S. 35 and winding up injured enough to be flown from the site to South Bend Memorial Hospital.
County police say the driver, Rachel Tibbs was travelling south on the highway in rural Center Township when for an unknown reason her 2014 Ford SUV left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and overturned.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 7:20 a.m. south of Schultz Road in the 3000 north block of U.S. 35, police said.
Tibbs had to be extricated from her vehicle and suffered an upper body injury, according to police.
The crash caused the highway to be closed for a period Wednesday morning.
