LAPORTE — It’s more than a roof to sleep under and a hot meal. It’s where help is offered so the homeless can get back to having their own place to stay.
A homeless shelter run by volunteers opened Jan. 3 at Christ Church at Indiana and Jefferson avenues in LaPorte.
It stems from a five-year push by Center Township Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski, motivated by the sight of people sleeping under the U.S. 35 overpass and in other places like parks.
Pierzakowski said as many as eight people at one time have stayed the night at the new shelter. Homes and jobs have already been found for several of the individuals.
“Whatever we can do to get them from point A to point B is what we’re trying to do,” Pierzakowski said.
The shelter is open 7 days a week. People staying overnight must check-in between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. They’re given a hot meal in the evening, then breakfast at 7 a.m. before being sent on their way.
Guests are welcome to come back if they contact the Center Township Trustee’s office within 48 hours to begin the process of overcoming their homelessness.
Pierzakowski said help can range from scheduling treatment for mental illness and substance abuse to finding landlords with apartments to rent and employers who are hiring.
"We’re talking to them to find out what’s going on. Is it addiction? A job? A disability? What has made you homeless?’’ Pierzakowski said.
Several local churches are taking turns providing crock pots of food, donuts, fresh fruit and coffee.
Volunteers also make sure the four-inch thick foam mattresses have clean sheets and blankets every night.
“It’s a good night’s sleep,” Pierzakowski said.
At first, two to three people were staying the night, but recently five to seven is the average.
Joe Kotulski, pastor at Liberty Bible Church, said a few other individuals have walked up and thought about stepping in.
"I’m pretty sure when the weather turns cold more people will probably come," he said earlier this month.
Early on, new homes were located for two women suddenly on the streets, with cash for a deposit. Two men were led to new jobs, and another was placed into a substance abuse program.
Pierzakowski said mental illness and poor decision-making are not always to blame for people winding up homeless. Unforeseen circumstances like a plant closure, structure fire, medical diagnosis and death of a spouse are often factors.
“For people to say, oh, it’s just the addicts — it’s false. Give them a chance,” she said.
Pierzakowski said the hope is to relocate the shelter to another location, with showers, by next winter.
She said homeless people coming to her office for assistance and telephone calls from pastors looking for help in finding someone a place to stay pointed to the need for the shelter.
Pierzakowski said she also found a homeless person or two on most of the nights she went out looking.
One man she discovered was lying in a trench he dug at a park to help keep warm.
“Where you would least expect them to be, they’re actually there. This is a way of helping our community,” Pierzakowski said.