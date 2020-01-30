LaPorte tells HGTV 'pick me' for makeover series

HGTV doesn’t mention how many buildings in the selected community will get a makeover, but people involved in the effort here speculate it could be several.

Kimberly Steel is hoping her house built in 1911 on Michigan Avenue will get a makeover if HGTV comes here.

She and her husband, Nelson, and their children, Nolan, 8, and Rita, 3, moved here from Valparaiso in the fall.

Steel said they’re presently renovating the inside, but the outside is what really needs attention.

“If they’re willing to help, we’ll take any help we can get,” she said.

Franke said the video will showcase historic homes and older buildings on Michigan Avenue, Indiana Avenue and Monroe, Washington and State streets that could use some tender loving care.

Mayor Tom Dermody is the narrator of the video.

Jennifer Juszkiewicz, working with her husband on the project, is doing the writing.

She said special emphasis is given to the link between early industrialists in the city and the wealth of historic architecture here to try and win over the network decision makers.