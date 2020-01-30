LaPorte tells HGTV 'pick me' for makeover series

LAPORTE — Seventy-five residents huddled outside City Hall Wednesday to be part of a brief video they hope entices HGTV, the fourth most watched cable network in 2019, to work its magic on historic homes and other buildings here needing help.
The video will begin with shouts of “Welcome to LaPorte” and “Thank You HGTV” from the crowd.
“From what I’ve been told, LaPorte, with its older history, is right up their alley in terms of their interest,” said Tim Franke, owner of Duneland Media, a LaPorte-based digital marketing agency.
He and Ryan Juszkiewicz, also of LaPorte, are teaming up on the video production.
“I hope this really grabs their attention and brings them to LaPorte,” Juskiewicz said.
Home and Garden Television broadcasts primarily reality programming related to home improvement and real estate.
Ben and Erin Napier are hosts of the popular HGTV series “Home Town.”
They share their love of simple southern living while renovating small turn-of-the-century homes for first-time home buyers, young families and adults wishing to live closer to grandchildren.
According to HGTV, one city in the contest will be chosen “to help revitalize the place you call home.”
HGTV doesn’t mention how many buildings in the selected community will get a makeover, but people involved in the effort here speculate it could be several.
Kimberly Steel is hoping her house built in 1911 on Michigan Avenue will get a makeover if HGTV comes here.
She and her husband, Nelson, and their children, Nolan, 8, and Rita, 3, moved here from Valparaiso in the fall.
Steel said they’re presently renovating the inside, but the outside is what really needs attention.
“If they’re willing to help, we’ll take any help we can get,” she said.
Franke said the video will showcase historic homes and older buildings on Michigan Avenue, Indiana Avenue and Monroe, Washington and State streets that could use some tender loving care.
Mayor Tom Dermody is the narrator of the video.
Jennifer Juszkiewicz, working with her husband on the project, is doing the writing.
She said special emphasis is given to the link between early industrialists in the city and the wealth of historic architecture here to try and win over the network decision makers.
“We’re certainly going to mention how wonderful our county museum is in preserving the industrial history and how foundational that was in the quality of the homes here,” she said.
Franke said at least three other communities from other parts of the state and “maybe 100 or more” nationwide are vying for the makeover, he said.
“We want to start setting that high standard, the high expectation that we can compete with anybody. The turnout here shows you how much they believe,” Dermody said.