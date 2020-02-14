Local police help U.S. Marshals nab more than 50 fugitives

LAPORTE COUNTY — Region police joined forces to assist a national task force recently in apprehending human traffickers and homicide.

In the weeks of Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team conducted an operation in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FAST is part of the Great Lake United States Marshals Regional Task Force, which includes officers from LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan City Police Department.

The team worked with other regional and national task force officers alongside the U.S. Marshals Service for the operation.

During the operation, authorities arrested more than 50 fugitives who were facing human trafficking, homicide, drug, firearm and armed robbery charges. They also targeted those who violated state and federal parole.

Police said no further information could be released on the cases and charges involved in the operation.

