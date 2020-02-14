Local police help U.S. Marshals nab more than 50 fugitives

LAPORTE COUNTY — Region police joined forces to assist a national task force recently in apprehending human traffickers and homicide.
In the weeks of Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team conducted an operation in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FAST is part of the Great Lake United States Marshals Regional Task Force, which includes officers from LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan City Police Department.
The team worked with other regional and national task force officers alongside the U.S. Marshals Service for the operation.
During the operation, authorities arrested more than 50 fugitives who were facing human trafficking, homicide, drug, firearm and armed robbery charges. They also targeted those who violated state and federal parole.
Police said no further information could be released on the cases and charges involved in the operation.
Jacob Koehn
Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Eugene Turner
Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Fraud, theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kyle Dilley
Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Patrik Heisler
Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jacob Martinez
Age: 29
Residence: Fort Wayne
Arrest Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Krissy Kramer
Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Tyrone Hicks
Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Residential entry, battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Randy Heider
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jacob Carriveau
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Driving while suspended
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Alexis Tompkins
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Crystal Miller
Age: 35
Residence: Bristal
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Marvin Rainey
Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Felicia Felix
Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 4, 2020
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Ronald Crittendon
Age: 45
Residence: Kingsford Heights
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Ryan Schomaker
Age: 24
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Timothy Applegate
Age: 38
Residence: New Carlisle
Arrest Date: Feb. 10, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Charnyse Day
Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Bonnie Larson
Age: 49
Residence: Minooka
Arrest Date: Feb. 8, 2020
Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution, forgery theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Madison Kobat
Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Amber Pace
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 7, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Shaun Worland
Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 9, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
