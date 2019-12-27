LaPORTE — A man is charged with seriously injuring two convenience store customers by striking them on the head with a wooden club near Michigan City.
Edward Broadus, Jr., 63, of South Bend, made his initial appearance Friday in LaPorte County Circuit Court on two level 5 felony counts of battery and Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
According to court documents, the victims were at a food counter inside Speedway on U.S 421 south of Interstate 94 on Dec. 11.
Broadus walked up from behind and broke a wooden tire thumper over the head of one man, then grabbed another rod and hit a FedEx driver on the head with it, police said.
The first man hit went over to help the second victim, but was struck again in the face.
None of the parties involved knew each other and the attack was unprovoked, police said.
The dazed and bloody victims, while wrestling with their attacker, subdued him until police arrived, who used a Taser stun gun on him during a struggle inside the store left in disarray, according to court documents.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Police said it took 10 staples to close the wound on the head of the FedEx driver.
The other man suffered a fracture to the left side of his face, police said.
According to court documents, Broadus drove there in a red GMC Terrain just reported stolen from a café in South Bend.
He was ordered to undergo an emergency 72-hour mental evaluation after repeatedly claiming he was "the creator of everything’’ and from "another galaxy,’’ police said.
Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
ALAN RANGEL
Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
DAVID WHITNEY
Age: 34
Residence: New Buffalo, Michigan
Arrest Date: Dec. 21, 2019
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, failure to appear
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
DERRICK RISNER
Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
DEWHITE GARLAND
Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 19, 2019
Offense Description: Theft, criminal trespass
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
EDWARD BROADUS
Age: 63
Residence: South Bend
Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Offense Description: Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JENNIFER JOHNSTON
Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 22, 2019
Offense Description: Residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
MARIO ARIAS
Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 22, 2019
Offense Description: Intimidation, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
MELVIN WILLIAMS
Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 22, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
NICHOLE MCLACHLAN
Age: 29
Residence: Bristol, Indiana
Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
SAMUEL CORNELL
Age: 26
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 22, 2019
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
STACY SUTTON
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 19, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff
JOSEPH DAVIS
Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 16, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
KALIN MIZE
Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 20, 2019
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
JOSEPH STEVENSON
Age: 41
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 18, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to register as a sex or violent offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
ASHLEY COLDIRON
Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 19, 2019
Offense Description: Escape
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Laporte County Sheriff's Department
JAMIE JONES
Age: 37
Residence: Valparaiso
Arrest Date: Dec. 23, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
ZACHARY HEITKAMP
Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 17, 2019
Offense Description: Fraud
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
MIRA SCOTT
Age: 43
Residence: Crown Point
Arrest Date: Dec. 18, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
DERRICK BANEY
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 16, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to refer to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
BRENT MENKE
Age: 49
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 18, 2019
Offense Description: Child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
RICHARD MITCHELL
Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 16, 2019
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
TANYA SEKULA
Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 18, 2019
Offense Description: Pointing a firearm
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
KEVIN MCCULLOUGH
Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 17, 2019
Offense Description: Intimidation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
D'ANDRE LEHMAN
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Dec. 18, 2019
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
JOSEPH MILSAP
Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 29, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
JOSHUA FINNEY
Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 17, 2019
Offense Description: Possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of cocaine, armed robbery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter