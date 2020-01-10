MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man was apprehended following an armed robbery where the suspect entered a liquor store carrying a blunt force weapon, police said.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday a man with his face partly covered holding a blunt force object entered Charley’s Eastside Liquors at 1509 E. Michigan Blvd. in Michigan City, according to Cpl. Cisco Rodriguez.
He then demanded money from the cashier and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The area was searched but the man was nowhere in sight and officers reviewed surveillance video from the store. The investigators then distributed the image showing the man to other police officers to aid in the search of the suspect.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, Michigan City Officer Al Schutz and Officer Dave Baker were in the area of East Sixth Street and Cedar Street, when Officer Schutz recognized a man who was wearing identical clothing to the man seen in the surveillance video, Rodriguez said.
Kenneth Wayne Ashley, 62, was taken to the Michigan City Police Department for further investigation and as additional information was gathered, Ashley was identified as the armed robbery suspect, Rodriguez said.
On Friday, Ashley was charged with felony armed robbery and is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, according to LaPorte County Superior Court records.
Michigan City Chief Dion Campbell commended Schutz and Baker for taking quick action.
“It is because of the open line of communication and teamwork between all divisions within this agency that allows serious crimes such as this to come to a speedy conclusion,” Campbell said.
Ashley has a court appearance scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, records show.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests or charges are possible and asked anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1042.
Edward Sanders
Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Sonia Carrillo
Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Leo Edwards
Age: 25
Residence: Chicago
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Ellis Thomas
Age: 62
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Christopher Everly
Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Domestic battery, domestic battery
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Master Porter
Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Thomas Skomac
Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Carter Morse
Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Travis Dane
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2019
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Joseph Peterson
Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kyle Moore
Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Melvin Dowdell
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear, Legend drug deception
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Larry Conn
Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Batter
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Justin Wingard
Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Domestic battery, strangulation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Geoffery Plunk
Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Daniel Sherrod
Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary while armed with deadly weapon
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Douglas Johnson
Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Escape
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Ignacio Diaz
Age: 30
Residence: Mount Prospect
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Richard Bennett
Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Franklyn Schroeder
Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2020
Offense Description: Escape
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Michael Buckmaster
Age: 21
Residence: Walkerton
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Ivick Nuttal
Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2020
Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person
Class: Felony, Felony, Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Tena Province
Age: 50
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2020
Offense Description: Legend drug deception
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
