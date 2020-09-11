 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man flown to hospital after falling from truck at area casino, police said
breaking urgent

Man flown to hospital after falling from truck at area casino, police said

{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Brazeal

Joshua Brazeal

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A 28-year-old Illinois man was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital after falling from the back of a pickup truck driven by another man, who was found to be four times the legal drinking limit, according to Michigan City Police.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the upper level of the parking garage at the Blue Chip Casino, police said.

The driver, Joshua Brazeal, 32, of Shorewood, Illinois, was taken into custody and faces two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

When emergency officials arrived on scene, they found the injured Shorewood, Illinois man lying on the cement floor of the parking garage unconscious, but breathing, police said. The man was quickly flown to the South Bend hospital for treatment.

Police said they discovered the man had fallen from the back of a 2004 Chevrolet Avalance as the vehicle was being driven around the casino's parking garage.

Police found that the driver, Brazeal, appeared to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Michigan City Police Department, where he refused to submit to an alcohol breath test.

A search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken at a nearby hospital, police said. It found that Brazeal was four times the legal drinking and driving limit and he was placed under arrest.

Brazeal was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and given a $15,000 cash-only bond. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance Tuesday.

The condition of the injured man was not known by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Garrett McDaniel at 219-874-3221.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Time-lapse: Protesters circle Westville Correctional Facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts