Man flown to hospital after falling from truck at area casino, police said

MICHIGAN CITY — A 28-year-old Illinois man was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital after falling from the back of a pickup truck driven by another man, who was found to be four times the legal drinking limit, according to Michigan City Police.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the upper level of the parking garage at the Blue Chip Casino, police said.

The driver, Joshua Brazeal, 32, of Shorewood, Illinois, was taken into custody and faces two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

When emergency officials arrived on scene, they found the injured Shorewood, Illinois man lying on the cement floor of the parking garage unconscious, but breathing, police said. The man was quickly flown to the South Bend hospital for treatment.

Police said they discovered the man had fallen from the back of a 2004 Chevrolet Avalance as the vehicle was being driven around the casino's parking garage.

Police found that the driver, Brazeal, appeared to be intoxicated. He was taken to the Michigan City Police Department, where he refused to submit to an alcohol breath test.