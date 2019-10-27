MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Ron Meer's office issued a statement Sunday saying he will name a new police chief Tuesday following the resignation of three of the city's top-ranking police officials over a dispute stemming from the arrest of the mayor's stepson.
Meer plans to introduce the new police chief during a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
Police Chief Mark Swistek and Assistant Chiefs Royce Williams and Kevin Urbanczyk tendered their resignations to Meer on Thursday, but vowed to continue in their positions until their successors are chosen.
Meer said in a statement announcing the resignations that his family has been "under extreme stress and criticism" since the recent arrest of his stepson Adam Bray, 33, of Michigan City, on cocaine and gun charges.
Meer previously accused LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake of targeting Bray for political reasons ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, because Meer supported Lake's political opponent and former LaPorte County Prosecutor John Espar.
Lake called the allegations "complete falsehoods."
Meer on Thursday acknowledged he argued with Swistek during a private meeting.
"I apologized for my choice of words to the chief during a private heated discussion, and I apologize to the members of the Michigan City Police Department, especially to the detectives currently assigned to the Drug Task Force," Meer said. "I did not mean what I said to Chief Swistek, and I had no intention of reassigning any officers on the LaPorte County Drug Task Force or withdrawing the cooperation and participation of the Michigan City Police Department on said task force."
Meer said in his statement announcing the chiefs' resignations that he was committed to the health and safety of the public and respected members of the Michigan City Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police.