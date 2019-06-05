MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police host a Candyland Kiddie Parade June 22 in the downtown area.
Registration begins at 1 p.m. at Healthlinc at 7th and Franklin streets. Judging is from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. The parade steps off at 2 p.m., traveling from 7th Street north down Franklin to 4th Street, ending in front of the library.
Franklin Street will be closed to traffic, so participants are asked to park in the LaPorte County Courthouse parking lot or at the Horizon Bank parking lot at 5th and Pine streets.
The parade is open to youngsters up to 12 years old.
Trophies and ribbons will be awarded for the various categories: costumed individuals up to 5 years old; costumed individuals 6-12; decorated wagons and floats; decorated bikes; pets (with costumed individual); organized groups (school/church/day care/neighborhood) under 15 members and organized groups over 15 members.
Ice cream will be served to all participants after the parade.
Those with questions are asked to call Rhonda Swistek at 219-874-3221, ext. 1021.