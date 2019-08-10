MICHIGAN CITY — Deborah Beien picked up a copy of the Mueller report so she could read it for herself, without any bias.
At the Michigan City Library Saturday, Beien led a discussion of the report for others interested in the report's findings.
Five people came to the library to participate in the discussion, only one of whom had started to read the report beforehand. But all of the participants were very interested in hearing and discussing the report.
In a previous Times report, Beien said that she didn't expect a huge turnout, "but I thought it was important in our community to make this available."
The report is compiled into two volumes, with the first about Russian interference in the 2016 United States election and the second addressing obstruction of justice.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller led an investigation from May 2017 to March 2019 into Russian interference in the election and suspicious links between Trump associates and Russian officials.
"'The president doesn't have immunity after he leaves office,'" Beien read from the report. "So they determined to not even say he committed a crime, even if they determined he did."
Beien even looked up the difference between "collusion" and "conspiracy" in a dictionary for the discussion and brought along her daughter Julia Strauch, a lawyer, to explain the legal terms mentioned in the report.
Collusion means a secret, especially in order to cheat or deceive others. Conspiracy, however, is an actual legal term meaning an agreement between two or more persons to commit a crime at some time in the future.
"There's no friendly way any government interferes in your elections," Strauch said during the discussion.