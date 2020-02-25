Michigan City school bus fleet converting to propane

She said propane is cheaper than diesel fuel and costs about the same as gasoline also used in some of their buses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harrison also said the propane tanks are more puncture resistant and absorb more of the impact from a crash.

“The way they’re slanted, if you were to have a rear-end collision it would cause the car to go under the tank and lift the bus up so you’re not going to get that straight-on force of a collision,” she said.

The district has about 50 diesel powered buses remaining, along with 10 gasoline-powered buses.

The plan is to phase out the remainder of diesel buses as they reach maturity.

“In the long run, we’re going to save money all the way around,” Harrison said.

Co-Alliance also supplies propane for school buses at Lake Central and a limited number of school districts in other parts of the state.

Travis Nicholson, service and safety manager for Co-Alliance, said the company is relatively new at supplying propane for school buses since the technology for its use in transportation just advanced to this stage in recent years.

He said more school districts are looking closely at going propane with their buses.