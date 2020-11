Multi-vehicle crash causes partial shutdown of U.S. 20

ROLLING PRAIRIE — Police said drivers should avoid the area of a multi-vehicle wreck that has partially shut down two roads in all directions.

Around 4:30 p.m. the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department, along with several emergency medical workers and firefighters, responded to a crash at U.S. 20 and County Road 200 East in Rolling Prairie.

Both roads were shut down in all directions near the crash site and will remain closed until the scene is cleared of debris.

"We ask you to avoid the area while first responders work to treat patients," police said.

Limited information on the crash was available and police will provide further details as response efforts continue.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

