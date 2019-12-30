New code enforcement director comes from Community Corrections background

LaPORTE — Property owners in LaPorte not keeping up on maintenance will soon have to deal with a former correctional officer/prison supervisor.
Jeff Batchelor, of Michigan City, will become director of code enforcement beginning Jan. 6.
He was appointed by mayor-elect Tom Dermody, who vowed to crack down on rundown buildings during his election campaign.
"I’m not here to just try and go in there and dictate. People are going to do what they’re supposed to do, but I’m going to give them a chance,’’ Batchelor said.
Batchelor has been residential supervisor at Lake County Community Corrections for the past 10 years.
Most of his 19 years previously were at Indiana State Prison, where he started as a correctional officer.
He became a supervisor when promoted to sergeant three years later.
He took on different roles as supervisor as he moved up to lieutenant and captain with the Indiana Department of Corrections before assuming his current duties.
Batchelor won’t be dealing with any hardened criminals but believes his ability to communicate and hold rule breakers accountable will go a long way in getting code violators into compliance.
He plans to work with property owners showing progress but cite people not making an effort.
"It’s not about liking or disliking people. It’s about you have a job to do,’’ he said.
His no-nonsense mentality was also influenced from playing high school baseball in LaPorte for the late Ken Schreiber, who won seven state titles during his 39 years as the Slicers coach.
Batchelor was on the 1982 state championship team after being called up to the varsity squad as a freshman.
"He’s going to take his successes in the prison and bring that into our community and set high standards We’re not going to have properties looking like they currently are in many instances,’’ Dermody said.
LaPorte Police Capt. Paul Brettin was recently appointed chief of police by Dermody to curtail drug dealing, another major priority of his during the mayoral campaign.